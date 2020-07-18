On Son Arik's First Birthday, Arjun And Gabriella Demetriades Share Pics Of 'The Little Rampal'

Arjun Rampal with Gabriella and son Arik. (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' son Arik turned 1-year-old on Saturday and in order to celebrate his special day, they shared a set of adorable pictures of the little munchkin on social media for the first time and cute can't even begin to describe them. Sharing multiple pictures of the birthday boy on his Instagram account, Arjun Rampal wrote: "On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my Insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy."

Meanwhile, Arik's mom Gabriella posted equally adorable photographs on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "Happy 1 to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me joy and purpose beyond what I could have ever imagined. Grateful to watch you become a little human...You are so loved and we are so lucky."

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Housefull, Rock On!, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others.

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.