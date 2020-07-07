A Scene From Arjun Rampal's 'Reading Time.' See Pic

Arjun Rampal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Highlights The picture features Arjun sitting on what appears to be a sofa chair

"I like your recent look," commented one of the users

"Beard look...my favourite," commented another fan

Arjun Rampal, who is currently living with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their little son Arik, added a new photograph to his Instagram album on Tuesday. The actor posted a picture of himself from his "reading" session. In the photograph, Arjun can be seen sporting a casual t-shirt and a pair of spectacles while sitting on what appears to be a sofa chair. He looks all set for his "reading time." Reacting to the actor's picture, his fans flooded his post with comments such as "you look good without the glasses" and "I like your recent look." One of the users wrote: "beard look...my favourite."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to renowned model Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 14. The actor recently shared a congratulatory note for Mahikaa for scoring well in her exams. "She is the ultimate rockstar... congratulations on your outstanding results in your IB (International Baccalaureate) finals. 7/7 in Science and Math. Incredible. So proud my baby jaan. #mahikaarocks," he wrote while sharing a picture of himself and his daughter.

In one of his previous posts, Arjun also shared a glimpse of his movie date with Arik. Take a look:

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the 2019 web-series The Final Call. His last Bollywood release remains 2018's Paltan, which also featured Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan. He has featured in a number of films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has not announced his next project yet.