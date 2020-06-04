Gabriella Demetriades Posts Pic In What Might Be Her New Wardrobe Favourite

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Nothing to see here... just a gorgeous photo of model-designer Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriella loves to talk about her favourites on Instagram - sometimes it's her favourite spot in the house, sometimes it's her favourite recipe and sometimes it's her favourite person. Gabriella, who recently returned to her Mumbai home from Karjat, went through her wardrobe and picked out a satin, tie-up top, which might just turn into her new favourite. On Thursday, the 33-year-old South African model shared a glimpse of her photoshoot (she keeps having them at home with boyfriend Arjun Rampal behind the camera) in front of a mirrored wall or cabinet, and shared a photo with her Instafam. Gabriella, who styled her "might-be-new-favourite" top with grey sweat pants, looks absolutely stunning in the photo. Gabriella Demetriades owns the fashion label Deme Love.

"Might be my new favourite top," she wrote. Take a look at her post here:

Gabriella's aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed is a mood in itself. After returning to Mumbai, she shared this post: "Back to the city and my spot."

Earlier, Gabriella filled up her Instagram with glimpses of her every day shenanigans in Karjat.

Gabriella and Arjun had moved to Karjat, a hill station some 64 kms away from Mumbai, for the safety of their son Arik. The couple, who began dating sometime in 2018, welcomed son Arik in July last year. Arjun Rampal, who was previously married to model Mehr Jesia, has two daughters with her - Mahikaa, 18, and Myra, 14. Arjun and Mehr got divorced last year.