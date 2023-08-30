New Mom Gabriella Demetriades Follows This Diet On Her 'Leg and Sumo Squats Day'

Food and fitness routine for Gabriella Demetriades

South African model and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades and Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal welcomed their second child, a baby boy in July 2023. The actress made sure to document her maternity and post-partum journey on her social media account. She recently shared a detailed note on the strength she felt she needed to find to start "off her post-baby recovery", showing the comparison photo series of her tummy when she was one month pregnant to what it looked post-delivery. She has now shared her food and fitness routine, giving her fans a glimpse of a day in her post-pregnancy life.

Gabriella Demetriades begins her day with a protein and vitamin-rich breakfast which includes toast and boiled eggs. She said, "Eggs are full of vitamins and proteins is really key in a healthy diet."

Gabriella's lunch plate looked healthy and delicious. She had a chicken salad for lunch which included lettuce, dates, pumpkin, and watermelon seeds accompanied by a bajra roti.

Gabriella Demetriades included a mini bowl of baked granola with pomegranate and almond milk as her snack.

Gabriella is dedicated to her fitness routine as seen from her social media. Her leg day comprised of front squats 4X15 (20 kgs), Hip thrust 4X15 (12 kgs), Sumo squats 4X15 (12 kgs), Lunges back 4X15 and Step up 4X15.

Her post-workout smoothie is a protein drink. It was made of yogurt, banana, and a cheeky spoonful of peanut butter.

Gabriella Demetriades concluded her day with two portions of wraps. The whole-wheat chicken and lettuce wrap looked like a healthy mouthful of flavour.

Gabriella Demetriades' food and fitness routine serves as great inspiration for fitness enthusiasts and post-pregnacy recovery seeking mothers alike.

