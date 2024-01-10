Gabriella Demetriades' New Mom Diet Tips And Exercise Routines Keep It Real

Gabriella Demetriades welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with Arjun Rampal in July 2023. Ever since then, the model has been giving us insight into her post-partum journey. The new mom's dedication to get back into form is one to take inspiration from. Recently, she shared a post on Instagram about her new mom wellness routine that has been helping her to get back in shape. She wrote, "Many people asking about this diet or that medication. Truth is there are only two things that help you lose weight and gain muscle, calorie deficit and weight or resistance exercise.. pretty simple but pretty hard to do." She further mentioned that she has a long way to go to "get back" to her pre-baby body. She shared a video in which she gave an insight about her workout routine and the foods that her diet includes.

The video included shots of her healthy meals and solid workout routine. She was seen indulging in hearty bowls of nuts, fruits like strawberries, bananas and other healthy sources of nourishment.

What really was an inspiration was her dedicated fitness routine that included multiple formats. In the video, she did overhead cable curls which is a solid arm workout. This form of exercise primarily helps focus on the biceps and improves the overall strength of the arms. The variation depends on body to body.

Next up was the chest press exercise that she did using dumbbells. This form targets your triceps and helps to strengthen the arms. This was followed by a shoulder press workout which eventually helps to tone the shoulders and improve muscle strength.

She continued with her arms workout circuit as she did a lateral raise using dumbbells. It helps to achieve defined shoulders and toned upper arms.

Gabriella Demetriades' new mom routine is worth taking notes from.