Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Back To The City.' See Her Post

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gabriellademetriades )

Highlights The photos feature Gabriella clicking mirror selfies

She can be seen sitting in her apartment

The pictures also feature city skylines in the background

Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shared a set of new pictures of herself on her social media profile on Wednesday. Going by her latest post, it appears that the South African model has returned back to her Mumbai residence from Karjat, where she was living with Arjun and their Arik in a farmhouse. In the pictures, Gabriella can be seen sporting an all-white outfit while clicking mirror selfies in her apartment. In the backdrop, we can also see city skylines. Sharing the pictures, Gabriella captioned her post with these words: "Back to the city and my spot." Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Gabriella Demetriades shared stunning pictures of herself chilling at the farmhouse. She posted glimpses of her pool time with this caption: "Cruel summer." Gabriella could be seen sun-bathing by the pool in a white swimsuit in the pictures.

Check them out:

Arjun Rampal moved to his Karjat house with Gabriella and their son before India went into lockdown. In an interview with mid-day, he revealed that he stayed in the town for the safety of his little son Arik. "We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency," the actor was quoted as saying by mid-day.

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal started dating in 2018 after meeting through common friends. The couple welcomed their son Arik in July last year.