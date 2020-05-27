Gabriella Demetriades' Response To 'Cruel Summer'. See Pics

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Model-designer Gabriella Demetriades, who is staying in a farmhouse in Karjat with boyfriend Arjun Rampal and son Arik, has been spreading major summer vibes on Instagram. By now, it is perhaps safe to say that the 33-year-old South African model's favourite part of the house is the outdoor pool area, where she spends a considerable amount of time through the day. On Wednesday, Gabriella drove away our mid-week blues as she shared glimpses of her pool time on Instagram and captioned her photos: "Cruel summer." In the photos, Gabriella, sporting a white swimsuit, can be seen shielding her eyes from the sun while sun-bathing by the pool. In the comments section, Arjun Rampal politely asked her for photo credit, with a smiley. Good job with the clicks, Arjun.

Gabriella Demetriades owns the fashion label Deme Love and sometimes models for her own brand on Instagram. But when she isn't doing that, or she isn't busy doing yoga, or done enjoying the view of Arjun Rampal working out in the gym, Gabriella is in the pool or chilling by it. Here's proof:

Gabriella is also quite a force on Instagram and knows just how to shut down haters attempting to troll her. Responding to a comment from a user, who enquired about her "weird lips", she had said once: "I'll talk to my parents about it and try get it sorted." Replying to a fan who suggested she needs to change her hairstyle, Gabriella had also written once: "My hair was in a bob two years ago. I've been growing it out, thanks."

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal started dating in 2018 after meeting through common friends. The couple welcomed their son Arik in July last year.