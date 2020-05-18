Arjun Rampal Is 'Being Civilised' Again, With Help From Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Highlights
- Arjun posted multiple videos on Instagram
- "Time to let it go," wrote Arjun Rampal
- "Hopefully it grows back before filming commences," he added
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was tired of his long beard, so he decided to shave it off by taking a little help from his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. On Monday, Arjun Rampal shared a series of posts on his Instagram profile. In the first video, the actor decided to shave his beard. In the second video, he trimmed his beard with a little help from Gabriella. The final post was a picture of the Om Shanti Om actor sans the beard. The caption on the first video read: "The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go. Hopefully it grows back before filming commences.... #hairtodaygonetomorrow."
Sharing a video from the work-in-progress (read beard trimming) session, Arjun wrote: "It has started." Check out the video here:
Finally, posting a picture of his no-beard look, the 47-year-old actor wrote: "All done, back to being civilised. Yay or nay? Referring to his 2006 film I See You, Arjun Rampal wrote:"#ISeeMe."
On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others.
Gabriella, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife Mehr Jesia.