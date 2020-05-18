Arjun Rampal Is 'Being Civilised' Again, With Help From Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal with Gabriella. (courtesy: rampal72)

Highlights Arjun posted multiple videos on Instagram

"Time to let it go," wrote Arjun Rampal

"Hopefully it grows back before filming commences," he added

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was tired of his long beard, so he decided to shave it off by taking a little help from his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. On Monday, Arjun Rampal shared a series of posts on his Instagram profile. In the first video, the actor decided to shave his beard. In the second video, he trimmed his beard with a little help from Gabriella. The final post was a picture of the Om Shanti Om actor sans the beard. The caption on the first video read: "The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go. Hopefully it grows back before filming commences.... #hairtodaygonetomorrow."

Sharing a video from the work-in-progress (read beard trimming) session, Arjun wrote: "It has started." Check out the video here:

Finally, posting a picture of his no-beard look, the 47-year-old actor wrote: "All done, back to being civilised. Yay or nay? Referring to his 2006 film I See You, Arjun Rampal wrote:"#ISeeMe."

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Heroine, Raajneeti, Inkaar and many others.

Gabriella, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife Mehr Jesia.