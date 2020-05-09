Arjun Rampal's 'Mother's Day' Wish For 'New Mom' Gabriella Demetriades Is All About Love

Arjun Rampal shared this image. (courtesy rampal72)

Arjun Rampal's "mother's day" wish for his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades came a little early and it is as sweet it can get. On Saturday, the Ra.One actor dropped a picture of himself with Gabriella on his Instagram profile and it is making his Instafam swoon. In the picture, Gabriella and Arjun can be seen posing for the camera as they smile with all their hearts. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote an equally adorable mother's day wish for "new mom" Gabriella. Arjun wrote, "She is a new mom and a very fine one too. Happy first mother's day, mamma." Expressing his love for Gabriella, Arjun further added, "Gabriella Demetriades, love you." Take a look at the adorable couple picture shared by Arjun Rampal here:

Within minutes of posting, Arjun's picture was flooded with comments from his fans and family. Gabriella, who gave birth to their son Arik in July, 2019, reacted to the post and dropped a heart-eyed emoticon.

Arjun also shared a picture with his mother Gwen Rampal and wished her mother's day in a heartwarming post. Arjun wrote, "She is the most beautiful soul. She is my mom. Happy mother's day to all you mothers out there. Thank you for just being you." Arjun also added the hashtag "happy mother's day" to his post. Take a look:

Arjun and Gabriella never fail to paint Instagram red with their loved-up posts for each other. A few days back, Arjun shared a super cute picture of themselves and wrote a birthday wish for his "jaan" Gabriella. "Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you," wrote Arjun.

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their son Arik in July, 2019.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is best-known for his performances in films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Ra. One, We Are Family and Satyagraha among others. He was last seen in the 2018 action-drama Paltan where he shared screen space with Jackie Shroff and Sonu Sood. He will next be seen in Shailesh Varma's film Nastik co-starring Meera Chopra and Harshaali Malhotra.