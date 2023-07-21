Arjun Rampal And Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy

Arjun Rampal with Gabriella. (courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Thursday night. Arjun Rampal, 50, announced the big news via an Instagram post and he wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023." In the comments section, Gabriella Demetriades wrote, "Thank you everyone." Bobby Deol commented, "Congratulations dude." Suniel Shetty, Tara Sharma and other stars also wished the couple. Pragya Kapoor commented, "Finally! Congratulations! Can't wait to meet the little munchkin. The boys are gonna be so excited love to Gabby and the boys."

Take a look at Arjun Rampal's post:

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Gabriella and actor Arjun Rampal are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia. His daughter Myra made her runway debut with Dior's fashion show in Mumbai earlier this year.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in the box office debacle Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut. He also featured in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Heroine, Raajneeti and Inkaar to name a few.