Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Replied To An Offensive Comment On Her Post Like This

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella shared this image. (courtesy: gabriellademetriades )

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has been at the receiving end of speculation and condemnation on social media ever since the actor and she disclosed their plans to never get married. However, a line was crossed on Monday when Gabriella's happy post about her weekend getaway with her son Arik Rampal was met with an offensive comment by an Instagram user. Besides inquiring about Gariella's marriage plans, a user commented under the model's latest Instagram post, shaming her for "spoiling youth mentality." The user wrote, "When will u get married? u stay in India not ur born place. You ppl spoil youth mentality.”

However, Gabriella was quick to reply with a sarcastic comment which read, “Yes the mentality here is spoilt by bringing beautiful souls into the world, not by small-minded bigots.”

Sharing the photos on Monday, Gabriella wrote, “A weekend #photodump #weekinphotos.” Take a look at her post:

Now see her Instagram exchange with a fellow user:

Unsurprisingly, before Gabriella, Bollywood actress Ileana was also subjected to speculation on her post where she announced her pregnancy.

A month back, Ileana posted two photos, the first of a baby's romper with the slogan “And so the adventure begins” and the second of a pendant of the word “Mama.” In her caption, Ileana D'Cruz wrote: “Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.” Soon after, Ileana's post was flooded with comments speculating about the identity of the father. The comments ranged from “Who is the father” and “When did you marry?” One went as far as to say: “Wasn't she dating Katrina's brother? Does that mean Kat is going to be an aunt?”

Take a look at the post here:

Coming back to Gabriella, in April this year, the model announced her second pregnancy by sharing stunning shots from her maternity photoshoot. In the pictures, Gabriella can be seen dressed in an outfit from her clothing brand Deme as she showcases her baby bump. She captioned the post, "Reality or AI?" Boyfriend Arjun Rampal dropped heart and evil eye emojis in the comments.

Take a look at Gabriella's post here:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella have been dating for a few years now. They welcomed their first child, son Arik in 2019. Actor Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.