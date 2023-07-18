To Arik, 'My Bestie', Birthday Love From Dad Arjun Rampal

Image Instagrammed by Arjun Rampal. (Courtesy:Arjun Rampal)

Arjun Rampal's birthday wish for son Arik is all heart. The little one has completed four years today. Arjun Rampal shared a bunch of adorable pictures with the little one, who he described as his "bestie". The first picture shows Arjun and Arik sharing a cosy moment while their pet is also a part of the frame. In the next two pictures, little Arik is walking through a jungle. The third picture is a perfect one where the son is leading the way and his father follows. Arjun Rampal shared a family portrait as well. The last frame features Arjun, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and Arik. Arjun Rampal wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday to my bestie, May you be blessed with all things as glorious and wonderful like you. Love Daddy."

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Dhaakad. He will also appear in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and 3 Monkeys. The actor will soon be making his Telugu debut with Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film, directed by Anil Ravipudi. Sharing the news on Instagram, Arjun Rampal wrote in the caption, "Making my South debut with team NBK108. Feel super nervous and excited. I promise you all this is going to be one mad ride with lots of fun. Thank you for having me."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella have been dating for a few years now. They welcomed their first child, son Arik in 2019. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia. Gabriella is expecting her second child with Arjun Rampal. She announced her pregnancy in April with a maternity photoshoot.