To Myra, 18 Today, Birthday Wishes From Dad Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal welcomed his daughter Myra Rampal to the adult club in an adorable way. On Myra's 18th birthday, Arjun wrote a note on Instagram. The caption read, "Happy 18th my dearest darling Mypie. May your world always be as beautiful as you. Love you Da. Happy birthday Myra Rampal #happybirthdaymyra." Arjun shared a black-and-white picture of Myra along with the post. Myra's mother Mehr Jesia also wished her on Instagram. Her caption read, "My darling Myra, as you turn 18 today, never lose your wonder. In a world full of copycats, always stay your unique self my jaan. Make your own beautiful way. You make me so proud love u my angel." On Arjun's post, Bobby Deol also wished Myra a happy birthday.

Chunky Panday, Bhavana Pandey, Namrata Shirodkar commented on Mehr's post. "Happy Happy birthday, wrote Chunky. "Happy Birthday my gorgeous girl !!! Lots of love Myra Rampal, " read Bhavana's post. "Happy happy birthday to my beautiful little Myru," wrote Namrata Shirodkar.

Myra Rampal made her big runway debut as a model at Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall show in Mumbai in March, this year. Arjun and Mehr are parents to two daughters: Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades and they have a son, Arik. Gabriella is expecting her second child.

