A Star Is Born: Arjun Rampal's Daughter Myra Walks For Dior's Show At Gateway Of India

Myra Rampal on the ramp. (courtesy: rampal72)

Christian Dior's India-inspired pre-fall collection was showcased at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India on Thursday night and it was a grand affair. Actor Arjun Rampal, whose daughter Myra made her runway debut with Dior's fashion show, shared a post congratulating his daughter. Posting a picture of his daughter, Arjun wrote: "Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for Christian Dior. The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations Myra Rrampal, you are a star." He added the hashtags #christiandior, #gatewayofindia #fashion, #fashionshow, #newkidontheblock and #gratitude to his post.

Myra Rampal is the daughter of actor Arjun Rampal and supermodel Mehr Jesia. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his former wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.

Preity Zinta, who co-starred with Arjun in Dil Hai Tumhaara, commented: "Wow! Congrats Myra Rampal, you have grown up so fast and so beautiful. God bless." Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor wrote: "Fantastic.. well done Myra Rampal...onwards and upwards babygirl." Bhavana and Deanne Panday also gave a loud shout out to Myra Rampal. Celeb stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote: "She was stunning."

Take a look at Arjun Rampal's post here:

Arjun Rampal also posted a picture of his daughter on the runway on his Instagram story and he wrote: "Ethereal."

Screenshot of Arjun Rampal's Instagram story

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was seen in the box office debacle Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut. He also featured in the web-series The Final Call. In terms of films, his last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He also starred in Zee5's Nail Polish, alongside Manav Kaul. The actor is best-known for his performances in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Heroine, Raajneeti and Inkaar to name a few.