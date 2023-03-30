Anushka-Virat, Sonam, Isha Ambani-Radhika And Others Lit Up Dior's Pre-Fall Fashion Show Like This

Anushka-Virat and Sonam Kapoor pictured at Dior's event in Mumbai.

The luxury giant Dior's fashion show is all about glamour and glitz, and credit goes to the celebs who arrived at the event in their best outfits. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani with Radhika Merchant, Arjun Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karisma Kapoor and others were clicked arriving at the venue. The star couple Anushka and Virat looked adorable and stylish as they posed for the shutterbugs. For the event, Anushka opted for a yellow and carried the Lady Diana mini bag to accentuate her look. On the other hand, Virat looked dapper in a suit set paired with white sneakers.

Ananya Panday looked stunning in a pink co-ord set and accessorised her look with statement jewellery. The Ambanis, on the other hand, opted for white outfits for the event. Isha Ambani looked pretty in a printed yellow gown, while her to-be sister-in-law Radhika Merchant looked stunning in a white dress. They were spotted carrying similar handbags.

The Kapoor cousins Sonam, Arjun and Khushi looked stunning. Sonam as usual looked the best in a pink ensemble from the shelves of Dior. On the other hand, Khushi opted for a black and white checkered ensemble, while Arjun looked dapper in a suite set.

Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan and Mira Rajput added a dash of grey, white and black to the event. Karisma looked stunning in a long grey ensemble, while Mira opted for a black thigh-high slit dress and Shweta wore a white embroidered skirt paired with a matching shirt.

Athiya Shetty and Diana Penty dazzled in white and purple long dresses. Both happily posed for the camera at the venue.

Dior's India-inspired pre-fall fashion show is set against the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai.