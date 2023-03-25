Viral: Anushka Sharma Asks Paparazzi To 'Relax.' Watch

Anushka Sharma in a still from the video. (courtesy: Imlakshay_18)

Anushka Sharma made a stunning red carpet appearance at an award show in Mumbai last night. The actress, during a photo-op session, started smiling and told the paparazzi stationed at the venue to "relax" as they shouted out her name loudly. "Relax! Why are you all shouting?" said the actress. Anushka Sharma started laughing and said, "Wait! Mere kaan (my ears)... I have not recovered from the shouting from yesterday. Mere kaan baj rahe hain(my ears are ringing)." The actress made back-to-back red carpet appearances this week. She attended the Indian Sports Honours with husband Virat Kohli on Thursday night and the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards last night.

Check out the viral video here:

A closer look at Anushka Sharma's OOTD for last night's event. She wore a black gown with a slit from the shelves of Toni Maticevski. Take a look:

About Thursday's "Lewk" - Anushka Sharma slayed as always. For this event too, she wore an outfit designed by Toni Maticevski. Check out the pictures here:

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few.