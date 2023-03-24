Indian Sports Honours: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Ruled The Red Carpet

Ranveer, Prakash Padukone, Deepika (L), Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (R) at the event.

Film stars and sports personalities converged at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 in Mumbai last night. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were among the early guests at the event. The star couple arrived together at the awards in Mumbai last night and they slayed. Anushka Sharma was every bit stunning in a purple outfit, while husband Virat Kohli wore a classic black suit. Also present at the event were Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh. The couple checked into venue with Deepika's father and legendary badminton player Prakash Padukone. The trio happily posed for the paparazzi. The actress looked lovely as ever in a black saree, while Ranveer opted for a tux.

Abhishek Bachchan, who is the owner of the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers, and the co-owner of the Indian Super League football team Chennaiyin FC, was also pictured at the event.

Also present at the event was actor Ajay Devgn. He posed for the shutterbugs.

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi also attended the event last night.

Rhea Chakraborty also attended the event.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh were also pictured at the event.

TV star Karan Wahi posed on the red carpet.

Kusha Kapila on the red carpet.

Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance.