This Is Anushka Sharma's Face After... Find Out Here

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma always believes in keeping it real on social media. The actress often shares professional and personal milestones on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. A case in point is her latest post. In it, she is seen looking extremely pleased after digging into a plate of croissants. In addition to showing off her chocolate-stained fingers, Anushka Sharma even gives her followers a glimpse of her dessert plate. In the image, the star is dressed in an oversized T-shirt and cap. In the caption, she wrote, “Croissant high.” Fans have flooded the comments section with heart emojis and compliments.



A few days ago, Anushka Sharma gave fans a glimpse into her childhood. The actress uploaded a video of her old house in Madhya Pradesh's MHOW ( Military Headquarters of War). In addition to giving viewers a look at the house she lived in, she also showed fans the Army cantonment. In the caption, she said: “Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learned to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me into asking for a video game on MY birthday, which only he played of course, the place where I had many scooters rides with my dad, and the place that will always have a piece of my heart,” along with heart emojis.

Before that, the actress also travelled to Uttarakhand with her husband, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika. "There's a mountain in the mountains, and there is no one at the top..." Anushka Sharma wrote in the caption of an image that shows them on a trek.

In terms of work, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of Chakda Xpress. The film is a sports biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will be released on Netflix.