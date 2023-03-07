A Glimpse Into Anushka Sharma's Spiritual Side

Anushka Sharma shared this image. (courtesy: anushkasharma )

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has never shied away from expressing her spiritual side on social media. The actress has often been spotted at various shrines in the county over the years, with her husband, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli. Now, on Tuesday, Anushka Sharma shared a post expressing her spiritual beliefs. In the Instagram post, she is seen with American vocalist Krishna Das. Dressed in a white salwar kameez and a mask, she is seen on the banks of a river and then on a boat. In her caption, she quoted the words of the American singer that was written in praise of Hindu guru Neem Karoli Baba. The caption has been taken from Krishna Das' book Excerpt From Chants Of A Lifetime. It read: “‘Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my guru, Neem Karoli Baba. From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was (and is) nothing in him that wasn't love. I have to talk about my guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I'm not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It's called "the human race." Maharaj-ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we're all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins.'- Excerpt from Chants of a Lifetime, Krishna Das.”

Replying to the post, actor Rajkummar Rao said: “Thank you for sharing this with us, Anushka. Can't wait to visit the Ashram soon.”

Actress Isha Talwar wrote, “So glad somebody in the films is talking about their spiritual journey.”

Kajal Aggarwal said: “What a lovely post, Anushka Sharma, you're radiating with love. May you find all the bliss and contentment!” with a heart emoji.

Recently, Anushka Sharma visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh with her husband Virat Kohli. "We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple," Anushka Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI. Earlier this year, the couple also visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika. While in Vrindavan, the family paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli's ashram, and in Rishikesh, they visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli recently spoke about Anushka Sharma and her incredible motherhood journey in a new RCB Podcast with Danish Sait. He said: Virat said, "I have gotten a lot of inspiration from home. We have had a child. It has been an unbelievably life-changing and transforming process, for parents yes but for a mother especially. For a mother, it's life-changing completely. And how she (Anushka Sharma) has been so strong through it and how she has been able to take all the challenges that have come her way. And I have seen everything. I have seen the transformation happen. That gave me so much strength and inspiration to say what I am experiencing is not even 5 percent of what she has gone through."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been married since 2017. On the work front, she will be seen next in the biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami, titled Chakda 'Xpress.