Virat Kohli Is All Smiles As He Poses With A Dog In This Throwback Pic

The post has gone viral on Instagram

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli's love for dogs is quite well known. There are many pictures and videos of Mr Kohli, seen petting or playing with dogs. In a new Instagram post, the ace cricketer shared a throwback photo from his Bhutan trip, where he is seen petting and posing with an adorable puppy. In the photo, the street dog is perched on the skipper's lap, while the latter is seen sitting on the stairs outside a monastery. While he held the dog in his lap and played with it, Mr Kohli just couldn't stop his laughter.

He simply captioned the post as 'Om'.

Check out the post here:

Since being shared, the post has gone viral on Instagram, amassing over 10 lakh likes, and more than 11,000 comments. Users flocked to the comment section to drop their reactions, filling it with love and heart emojis. One user wrote, ''Amazing Virat Bhai and cute puppy,'' while another commented, ''Lucky dog.'' A third added, ''That smile.''

Interestingly, the picture was first shared by Anushka Sharma in 2019, while the couple were in Bhutan for a trip.

A day before, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also spotted at the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. A video going viral on social media showed the celebrity couple sitting inside the temple along with other pilgrims.

"We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple," said Anushka Sharma as per ANI.

Not just Mr Kohli, but his wife and actor Anushka Sharma is also a true-blue animal lover. The two often spend time with their furry friends wherever they go. The couple has also never shied away from taking a stand for the safety of animals, especially stray ones. In 2021, the couple set up two 'animal shelters' on the outskirts of Mumbai as a part of an animal welfare project.

The skipper revealed that the aim of these shelters is to 'ensure health and support to stray animals. The cricketer also said that he is inspired by Anushka's passion for helping stray animals.