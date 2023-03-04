Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain. Watch

The video showed the couple sitting inside the temple along with other pilgrims.

Ahead of India's 4th Test match with Australia, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma paid a visit to the iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

A video going viral on social media showed the celebrity couple sitting inside the temple along with other pilgrims. They marked the attendance at the temple on Saturday morning, a day after the 3rd Test encounter between India and Australia in Indore came to an end.

"We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar temple," said Anushka Sharma as per ANI.

It is no secret that Virat and Anushka are religious people. Earlier this year, the duo also visited Rishikesh and Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika. While in Vrindavan, the family paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli's ashram, in Rishikesh, they visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram.

Coming back to the ongoing Test series in Indore, on Friday Australia beat India by nine wickets at the Holkar stadium. India crumbled to 109 in the first innings, and if wasn't for Cheteshwar Pujara's half-century in the second innings, the hosts could've lost the game by an innings.

With this win, the Australians have qualified for the World Test Championship final, which is to be played at The Oval in London in June. India now needs a win in the final Tests to guarantee themselves a place in the final against Australia. Notably, the fourth and final Test will be played in Ahmedabad from March 9.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on cricketer Jhulan Goswami.