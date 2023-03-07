'A Walk Down The Memory Lane': Anushka Sharma Revisits Her Childhood Home In Mhow

The actress is showing the Instagram family her childhood home in the video.

Actor Anushka Sharma regularly delights her Instagram followers with photos and videos from her travel diaries and professional life. On Tuesday, she uploaded a video of her childhood house in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow (short form for Military Headquarters of War). She took the viewers through her house, her friend's residence, and the vast campus of the Army cantonment.

She captioned the video as: "Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learned to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me into asking for a video game on MY birthday, which only he played of course, the place where I had many scooter rides with my dad, and the place that will always have a piece of my heart."

Last month, the actor shared photos from her Uttrakhand trip, one of which was a photo of a trek she took with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

"There's a mountain in the mountains, and there is no one at the top..." she wrote in the caption.

Together with her husband, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma also paid a visit to the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, this month.

"We came here to offer prayers and had a good 'darshan' at Mahakaleshwar Temple," Anushka Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the last few months, the couple visited several religious places in the country, including Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Nainital, Uttarakhand.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma is getting ready for the release of Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The much-awaited biopic will be released on Netflix.