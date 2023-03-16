Deepika Padukone Gives A Sneak Peek Of How She Got Ready For The Oscars. Watch

A still from the video. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone, who ruled the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday, recently dropped a video giving a sneak peek of how she got ready for the award ceremony. In the video, the actress greets her Insta family with these words: "Hi everyone, this is Deepika Padukone and today you are getting ready with me for the 95th Oscars. Come on in." In the video, she can be seen in a white bathrobe with her hair tied up into a messy bun. In the next frame, she can be seen offering a glimpse of her skincare routine using her products (her skincare brand 82°E). "So I love starting my day with getting a workout in and follow that up with usually going into the steam r sauna for a bit, depending on what my body needs. After a hot shower, this wat I'd like to do first," added Deepika.

Deepika Padukone then starts with cleanser and says, "I love starting with just cleansing. And then I love icing my face." After icing her face, the actress applies moisturiser, "Once I'm done with the icing, I get into mosturising my skin." The actress completes her skincare routine with a sunscreen serum. After her skincare routine, Deepika moves on to her makeup and dress, and voila she is ready for the red carpet.

Sharing the post, Deepika Padukone captioned the video as, "Here's a sneak peak of me getting Red Carpet ready with my skincare routine in collaboration with @82e.official. #Oscars95."

Take a look below:

Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the Oscars held on Monday. For her red carpet look, she wore a black off-shoulder gown from the shelves of Louis Vuitton.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.