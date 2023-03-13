Oscars 2023 Done, Deepika Padukone Is After Party-Ready. See Pics

Oscars: Deepika Padukone went to the afterparty like this. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Done with Oscar duties, Deepika Padukone is all set for the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty. The actress, who attended the 95th Academy Awards earlier on Monday, shared pictures of her afterparty OOTD. The actress opted for an OTT pink dress by Naeem Khan that she paired with a pair of gloves by Paula Rowan. The actress finished her look with earrings by Cartier and heels by Christian Louboutin. Posting pictures on Instagram, the actress wrote: "And then the after...#VFOscars." The actress' post was flooded with comments from her Instafam and actors in no time. This is Deepika Padukone's second time at the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty. She first attended the gala in 2017.

See Deepika Padukone's afterparty look here:

Deepika Padukone at the Oscars afterparty. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Deepika Padukone wore a custom Louis Vuitton outfit to the Oscars and she was a vision. The actress introduced the Naatu Naatu gig on stage and said: "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger."

Deepika Padukone attended the Oscars, dressed in this outfit:

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to international events. Last year, she unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy along with Iker Casillas. Last year, also attended the Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show. Deepika Padukone, a Cannes veteran, attended the Film Festival as a jury member last year. The actress has also been a regular attendee at the Met Gala over the last few years.