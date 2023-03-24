In Anushka Sharma's New Post, A Glimpse Of The Stunning Interiors Of Her Home

Anushka Sharma shared these images. (courtesy: anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli attended the Indian Sports Honours in Mumbai last night and they gave us major couple goals as always. On Friday afternoon, Anushka Sharma posted stunning pictures of herself from a shoot that she did at her home. The pictures also have a glimpse of the stunning interiors of the actress' Mumbai home. In the background, we can see a tropical wallpaper, a green couch, a coffee table and a hint of foliage. Actress Nargis Fakhri loved the backdrop and she commented on the post: "Love the look and the wallpaper."

"Lewk," Anushka Sharma simply captioned the post. She added a purple heart emoji along with it. In the comments section, husband Virat Kohli dropped a heart emoji.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post here:

Last night, Anushka Sharma shared these pictures with husband Virat Kohli and she simply dropped a heart emoji. No caption needed.

Not to mention, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ruled the red carpet and how last night at the awards. Check out the red carpet pictures here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the event

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the event

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shot for parts of the film in Kolkata and the UK, among other destinations. The film went on floors last year. The actress also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma last year.

Anushka Sharma is the star of films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few. Anushka Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for many years. They welcomed daughter Vamika in January 2021.