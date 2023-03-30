Dior Mumbai Fashion Show: Sonam Kapoor Understood The Assignment. See Pics

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor is all set for Dior's India-inspired pre-fall fashion show, and we are just loving her outfit. The actress has treated her Insta family to stunning pictures, offering a glimpse of her look for the fashion gala happening in Mumbai. In the images, Sonam can be seen in a pastel pink ensemble from the shelves of Dior and has accessorised her look with traditional jewellery. She has left her hair loose and is carrying a stylish bag to accentuate her look. Sharing the photos, Sonam wrote, "So excited to welcome Dior to India, showcasing the incomparable craft of our country and sharing with world."

Take a look below:

Dior's India-inspired pre-fall fashion show is taking place in Mumbai today at the Gateway of India. Ahead of the fashion show, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Creative Director of Christian Dior, posted a picture with film veteran and fashion icon Rekha. In the caption, she wrote, "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi (ji) last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour."

See the post shared by Maria Grazia Chiuri here:

Dior's fashion gala will witness some of the biggest celebs across the world walking the runway.

Coming back to Sonam Kapoor, the actress is currently enjoying motherhood. The actress welcomed her son Vayu last year in August and since then has been treating her Insta family to adorable pictures on Instagram.