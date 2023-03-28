Sunita Kapoor Was The 'First Person Vayu Properly Saw,' Reveals Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja shared this image. (courtesy: anandahuja)

Entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, who is married to actress Sonam Kapoor, often shares wonderful photos and videos of his friends and family on social media. A case in point is his latest post in which he wished his mother-in-law Sunita Kapoor a very happy birthday, albeit belatedly. In addition to wishing the jewellery designer, the birthday note also looks back at Sunita Kapoor's first encounter with her grandson Vayu. Sonam and Anand welcomed Vayu last year. Anand has shared a photo of Sunita Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor (Sonam's sister), and Shehla Khan seeing Vayu for the first time at the hospital. Recounting the meeting between grandmother and grandson, Anand wrote, “I'm certain that the first person Vayu properly saw on his born day is his Nanima Sunita Kapoor… I remember noticing that in this moment, he was not crying, and not sleeping and for the first time was acknowledging the world he had just entered. His head was looking a little to the side noticing this perfectly calm and collected superhuman of a person Sunita Kapoor.”

That's not all. Anand Ahuja also shared Rhea Kapoor's first reaction on seeing her nephew. He wrote, “Of course then he saw his Masi Rhea Kapoor who he will probably never see cry again (so cute), and then his mama's soul sister, Shehla Khan Masi. A few days late but a nice belated bday story to share for your Sunita Kapoor.”

Replying to the post, Shehla Khan and Karan Boolani, Rhea's husband, reacted to the post with heart emojis.

Recently, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Anand Ahuja shared an eloquent note about Sonam Kapoor and how she embraced motherhood. Sharing a photo of Sonam with their son Vayu, Anand wrote, “ I have to admit, and Sonam can verify, that emotional/social awareness is not really a strength of mine. As a result, it's really taken me seeing what Sonam Kapoor has done over the past 17 months (and actually even longer) in ensuring the best emotional and physical health of herself and our baby to really understand the levels of commitment and selflessness it takes to be a full-time mom.”

Explaining further, he wrote,” In an age when we all have been accustomed to immediate reward systems, committing to motherhood really does mean giving endlessly over and above that system. It has also re-emphasized her responsibilities as a daughter, sister and wife (and girlfriend :P) as she navigates making sure our son gets all the love, learnings and blessings he can from our big family as he slowly grows into the most unique individual with the assets of our heritage and also without the burdens of any expectations. I know all of this is cliché in a sense which is why I started by saying that it's taken me seeing Sonam Kapoor do all this to really appreciate the magic of motherhood. To Sonam Kapoor and to all the moms (and we all have some degree of motherhood in us even if not everyone is a ‘full-time mom') Happy Mother's Day. You are the root of all life and love.”



Replying to the post, Sonam Kapoor said, “Oh wow. I love you so much. I don't know what to say,” followed by heart emojis.

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor have been married since 2018. They welcomed their son Vayu in 2022.