From Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja And Son Vayu's Notting Hill Diaries

Anand Ahuja with Sonam and baby Vayu. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor shared a set of happy pictures from Notting Hill on her Instagram profile. The actress, who stays in Notting Hill, shared pictures from her stroll with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. She simply captioned the post: "Spring is coming." She added the hashtags #vayusparents and #everydayphenomenal. In the comments, Sonam's sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor wrote: "I miss this coat." Sonam's brother-in-law Karan Boolani (married to Rhea) dropped heart emojis. So did Sonam's aunt Maheep Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August last year and they named him Vayu.

This is what Sonam Kapoor posted:

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor shared these pictures from her walk in Notting Hill and she wrote in the caption: "Weekend in Notting Hill with the new addition to our little fam." She added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal, #vayusparents and #betterthaniimagined to her post.

When her son Vayu turned 6 months old, Sonam Kapoor shared this adorable picture and she wrote: "6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn't have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal."

Announcing the name of their son in an Instagram post last year, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wrote: "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor had a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, starring her dad Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. She was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress will next be seen in the Shome Makhija's film Blind.