Can Sonam Kapoor Make Anklets With Sneakers Cool? See Comments For Verdict

Image was shared by Rhea Kapoor. (courtesy: Rhea Kapoor)

When one thinks of fashion in Bollywood, the first name that comes to mind is Sonam Kapoor. Sonam's collaboration with her sister and producer Rhea Kapoor, who styles most of the star's looks has resulted in some of the most iconic fashion moments in Bollywood, both on-screen and off-screen. From her Cannes red carpet moments to her maternity outfits, Sonam and Rhea have always managed to raise the bar. The latest on the list of such amazing fashion moments is Sonam Kapoor's look for an event. In a set of images shared by Rhea, Sonam is dressed in a Saaksha & Kinni outfit, Nike shoes, and some Indian jewellery. Sharing the images, Rhea said: “The payals and Nike's are on! Sonam Kapoor in Saaksha Kinni and Mike for #airmaxday,” and tagged the team behind the fashion outing.

Needless to say, some of Bollywood's biggest names could not stop gushing about Sonam Kapoor. While Rhea and Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor reacted with heart emojis, Sonam's husband, entrepreneur Anand Ahuja dropped sparkle emojis. Filmmaker Farah Khan said, “How cool u make these look [heart emojis].” Sophie Choudry responded with fire emojis.

Sonam Kapoor too shared several pictures of the look and wrote, “Swipe to see the [star emoji] of this day.” Replying to the post, Nargis Fakhri and Krishna Shroff dropped fire emojis. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant said, “Stunning [fire emojis].”

Sonam Kapoor, who turned mother last year, has been sharing pictures and videos with her little one on social media. Recently, Sonam shared an image with her husband Anand and son Vayu in London. In the photo with a geotag pointing to Notting Hill, Sonam and Anand are seen smiling at their baby, while out on a stroll. In the caption, she simply said, “Spring is coming." She added the hashtags #vayusparents and #everydayphenomenal. Rhea Kapoor wrote: "I miss this coat.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK, featuring her father Anil Kapoor, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Her last full-fledged role was in 2019 in the film The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. She will be seen next in Shome Makhija's film Blind.

Rhea Kapoor, on the other hand, is working on her next project The Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in lead roles.