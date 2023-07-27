Arjun Rampal's Post For Daughter Myra On The Ramp: 'Killing It On The Runway'

Myra Rampal in a shot from the video. (Courtesy: Arjun Rampal)

Arjun Rampal is a proud dad and he has every reason to be. The actor-businessman shared in an Instagram post that his daughter Myra Rampal was among the models who walked the runway at the FDCI India Couture Week. The doting father shared some behind-the-scenes moments of his daughter Myra from the fashion week and revealed just how proud he is of the “little one”. In the caption of the video, Arjun Rampal said, “So so proud of my little, Myra Rampal who's currently killing it on the runway FDCI India Couture Week #coutureweek [heart emoji].” Myra Rampal's foray into the world of fashion comes as no surprise given that she is the daughter of former supermodel Mehr Jesia and Arjun Rampal, who also dabbled in modelling before his career in the movies.

Check out the video here:

Last week, Arjun Rampal turned father for the fourth time as he and partner Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their second child together. Arjun Rampal, 50, announced that they had turned parents to a baby boy in an Instagram post. In his note, the Ra.One star wrote, "My family and I are blessed with a beautiful baby boy today. Mother and son are both doing well. Thank you to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses. We are over the moon. Thank you for all your love and support. #helloworld #20.07.2023." In response, celebrities including Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Tara Sharma, and Pragya Kapoor congratulated the couple and blessed the baby.

South African model-businesswoman Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal are also parents to a boy named Arik. Additionally, Arjun Rampal also has two daughters – Mahikaa and Myra [mentioned above] – with former wife Mehr Jesia.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is best known for his work in films such as Ra.One, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Heroine, Raajneeti and Inkaar, among others. He was last seen in Dhaakad, headlined by Kangana Ranaut.