Arjun Rampal And Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' Family Pic With Son Arik Is Too Cute

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

Gabriella Demetriades's latest post on Instagram will surely drive away your Monday blues. The model-actress shared an adorable family portrait featuring her actor boyfriend Arjun Rampal and little son Arik on her social media profile and we can't get enough of it. In the photograph, Arjun can be seen holding the little munchkin in his arms while Gabriella can be seen leaning towards them. Neither Arjun nor Gabriella's face is clearly visible in the picture, which appears to be from their garden area. Sharing the photo, Gabriella Demetriades captioned it like this: "A family portrait." Check it out:

In one of her previous posts, Gabriella Demetriades shared a page from her quarantine diaries and showed her fans how she keeps it cool during the lockdown. She posted a couple of pictures of herself sitting by a pool in a brown cut-out swimsuit and wrote: "Gone swim."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for more than a year now. The couple welcomed their 10-month-old son Arik on July 18. Earlier this month, Arjun shared a picture from his "crawling combat" with his little son and wrote: "If u can crawl, I can crawl. Crawling combat with Arik."

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. His last Bollywood film is Paltan, in which he co-starred with Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary and Harshvardhan Rane. Gabriella is a South African model and actress, who has featured in the 2014 Hindi film Sonali Cable and the 2016 Telugu movie Oopiri.