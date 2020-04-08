Arjun Rampal's Birthday Wish For Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Is Couple Goals

Arjun Rampal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rampal72 )

Arjun Rampal had the most adorable birthday wish for girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on her 33rd birthday. Sharing a loved-up selfie on social media, the actor kept the birthday wish simple and yet so nice. In the photograph, he can be seen hugging Gabriella, who can be seen laughing with all her heart. In his sweet note for his girlfriend, Arjun Rampal said: "Happy birthday, my beautiful Jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you." We know what you are thinking - couple goals, right? Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for more than a year now.

Here's how Arjun wished Gabriella Demetriades:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their 10-month-old son Arik on July 18. The duo often share pictures of their little bundle of joy on social media. Earlier this week, the actor shared an adorable photo of himself "crawling" with Arik and wrote: "If u can crawl, I can crawl. Crawling combat with Arik."

Arjun Rampal was earlier married to renowned model Mehr Jesia. The couple divorced earlier this year. Arjun has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 14 - with his ex-wife.

Gabriella is a South African model and actress, who has featured in the 2014 Hindi film Sonali Cable and the 2016 Telugu movie Oopiri. Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. His last Bollywood film is Paltan, in which he co-starred with Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary and Harshvardhan Rane.