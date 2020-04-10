How Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Is Keeping It Cool During Lockdown. See Pics

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal are sharing glimpses of their quarantine diaries on Instagram. For the most part, the couple are busy with their baby boy Arik, who was born in July last year. The model-designer recently took out some time from her mom duties and shared a few photos of her from her chill time at the pool. "Gone swim," she captioned her set of photos, in which Gabriella look stunning in a brown cut-out swimsuit as she sits by the pool with her hair let loose. Gabriella just needed two words to describe her current mood on Instagram: "Gone swim," she captioned her post.

Gabriella also recently wrote about how Arjun shares household chores with her. He is particularly skilled in vacuuming the house. Sharing a photo with her quarantine partner, Gabriella said: "Who knew how good he was at vacuuming?"

Gabriella also advised her Instafam to embrace the positivity amid such trying times. Sharing sun-kissed photos of her, she wrote about "privilege": "Think of it as solitude and not confinement, express gratitude for the privilege, not everyone can afford it."

Meanwhile on Gabriella's birthday earlier this week, the Rajneeti actor wished his girlfriend like this: "Happy birthday my beautiful jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you."

Arjun Rampal is also serving as Gabriella's personal photographer during the lockdown.

Arjun Rampal was previously married to supermodel Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2018 and they have two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra - together. On the work front, he was last seen in last year's Paltan.