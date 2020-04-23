Arjun Rampal And Gabriella Demetriades Are Spending Lockdown In This Town For Their 'Son's Safety'

Gabriella and Arjun during lockdown (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Highlights Arjun was staying some 60 kms away from Mumbai when the lockdown began

"We decided to stay back for my son's safety," he said

"It worked out well," he added

Actor Arjun Rampal, who has been sharing glimpse of his lockdown life on Instagram, is actually miles away from Mumbai with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik. In an interview with mid-day, the actor revealed he was in Karjat when the lockdown was imposed last month and decided to continue his stay for the safety of his son Arik, who is just nine-months-old. "I thought it would be better to operate from here instead of travel at this point. I have a house here, so it worked out well," said the Rock On!! actor and added: "We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency."

Karjat is a picturesque town in Maharashtra, surrounded by hills, located at a distance of some 64 kms from Mumbai. As of now, Maharashtra has the highest cases of coronavirus but according to Arjun, Karjat is a safe zone. "Since there are no cases here, we are secure. We have an open space and [are enjoying] being amid nature instead of confined to an apartment," he told mid-day. Gabriella and Arjun often Instagram photos of them sun-bathing in the garden or swimming in their pool together with baby Arik.

Meanwhile, Arjun said he is also in constant touch with Mahikaa and Myra, his daughters with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia, who are with their mother in Mumbai. "They are doing their work online, and I am constantly chatting with them," he said. Arjun and Mehr got divorced last year.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the movie Paltan.