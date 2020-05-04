Spot Arjun Rampal 'If You Can.' Here's A Picture From 1990

Arjun Rampal shared this photo (courtesy rampal72 )

Arjun Rampal, in coronavirus lockdown, seems to be rummaging through the dust-caked albums and fishing out priceless throwback pictures. The actor just took us back in time with his throwback pictures from his school days. The 47-year-old actor just shared a set of pictures which are a major blast from the past, on his Instagram profile and it is making his Instafam swoon. With the pictures, he also asked his Instafam to spot him if they can. Sharing the set of pictures where a young Arjun can be seen posing for the camera with his "besties," he wrote, "30 years ago this month, the class of 1990." The pictures were taken when he was studying in Kodaikanal International School. The Rock On!! actor further added, "Kodaikanal International School. All my besties here. Class of 1990. 30 years anniversary. Spot me if you can." Take a look:

Arjun Rampal, who is currently at home with his family due to the nationwide lockdown, keeps sharing snippets of his personal life on his Instagram profile. In lockdown, the actor has been doing it all - from painting Instagram red with loved-up pictures with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades to sharing super adorable pictures with his son Arik. Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun Rampal is best-known for his performances in films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Ra. One, We Are Family and Satyagraha among others. He was last seen in the 2018 action-drama Paltan where he shared screen space with Jackie Shroff and Sonu Sood. He will next be seen in Shailesh Varma's film Nastik co-starring Meera Chopra and Harshaali Malhotra.