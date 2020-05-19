Practice Makes Perfect, Believes Gabriella Demetriades Working Out In The Garden

Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram is a mood (courtesy Instagram)

How would you like to wake up to a view of lush green gardens and a clear blue sky? Well, that's the view actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are enjoying every day. The couple are staying in a picturesque town named Karjat, some 64 kms away from Mumbai, for the safety of their son Arik. Since the beginning of the lockdown, both Arjun and Gabriella have been sharing glimpses of their routine in the Karjat farmhouse and how they are enjoying the simple joys of life. While Arjun is working on his biceps at the in-built gym in the house, Gabriella Demetriades is perfecting back arches and how! She just shared a snippet of her working-out in the garden and captioned it: "Practice."

Here's some mid-week motivation from Gabriella Demetriades.

Earlier, this video of Arjun Rampal's intense work-out trended a great deal for all the right reasons: "Finished today's work-out with some biceps."

Did we tell you Arjun and Gabriella are couple goals? On Monday, she helped Arjun get back to his "civilized" version with a beard trim and a haircut: "The extended quarantine has got the better of my beard. Time to let it go! Hopefully it grows back before filming commences," Arjun posted this disclaimer ahead of his new look.

And ta-da...

Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model and actress, who now owns the fashion label Deme and is the designer behind the brand. On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in Paltan. He's currently reading scripts for his next film selection.