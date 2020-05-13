Gabriella Demetriades' Reply To "Weird Lips" Comment Is 100 Per Cent Awesome, Just Like Her

Take a look at Gabriella's photos here. They will make you put on your swimsuit and jump into the pool!

Gabriella Demetriades' Reply To 'Weird Lips' Comment Is 100 Per Cent Awesome, Just Like Her

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Highlights

  • Gabriella shared a few pool pics on her Instagram
  • "Sometimes your lips look weird," she was told by a user
  • "I'll talk to my parents about it," Gabriella replied
New Delhi:

Designer Gabriella Demetriades, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend, is not your usual Instagram user. The 33-year-old South African model chose to respond to a few comments on her recent Instagram posts and her responses were savage. Gabriella, who is staying at a picturesque town named Karjat in Maharashtra with Arjun and their son Arik during the lockdown, shared a few glimpses of her pool time on Instagram with the caption: "New normal." The album features a few close-up shots of Gabriella's just-went-swimming look. Her photos prompted a female follower of Gabriella to comment on her lips: "But sometimes your lips look weird. Why?" In response, Gabriella dropped this sarcastic comment: "I'll talk to my parents about it and try get it sorted."

Take a look at Gabriella's photos here. They will make you put on your swimsuit and jump into the pool!

p5sm64dg

New normal. Virtual creation with @taras84 ft @rampal72

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Last evening, Gabriella shared another close-up shot of hers, in which her wavy, messy hair was the focus. Replying to a fan who suggested she needs to change her hairstyle, Gabriella wrote: "My hair was in a bob two years ago. I've been growing it out, thanks." LOL.

ljc3ij4o

Coming soon... @taras84 #facetimetesting

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

In an interview with mid-day, earlier, Arjun Rampal had revealed he was already in Karjat, a town location some 64 kms away from Mumbai, when the lockdown was imposed in March. Prioritising the safety of his son Arik, who is just ten-months-old, he decided to extend his stay. "We decided to stay back for my son's safety. While he is too young now, this will be a story to tell him when he grows older. Besides, Mumbai is just a few hours away, and hence, easily accessible in case of an emergency." Gabriella's Instagram is filled with glimpses of their stay in Karjat:

A family portrait.

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Who knew how good he was at vacuuming ? #myquarantine

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Put those jeans on... you'll feel better ( stay in )

A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on

Arjun Rampal, who was previously married to super model Mehr Jesia, started dating Gabriella in 2018. They met through common friends.

Comments
Gabriella Demetriadesarjun rampal

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com