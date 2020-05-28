Gabriella Demetriades' Comment On Arjun Rampal's Pic With Daughters Is All Heart

Arjun Rampal with his daughters (courtesy rampal72)

Arjun Rampal, who recently returned to Mumbai from Karjat, met his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, within a day of reaching the Maximum City. Arjun Rampal was in Karjat with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their little son Arik. Mahikaa, 18, and Myra, 14, are Arjun Rampal's daughters with this former wife Mehr Jesia - they got divorced last year. Arjun, who clearly missed spending time with his daughters during his stay in Karjat, shared an adorable moment with Mahikaa and Myra on Instagram with a heart-warming caption: "Finally time with my beauties. #Daughters," he wrote. In the photo, Arjun can be seen kissing Mahikaa with Myra also in the frame. Gabriella reacted to the father-daughters photo with a red heart icon in the comments section. So cute.

On Wednesday evening, Gabriella revealed that the couple are back in Mumbai with a bunch of photos from her favourite spot in their Mumbai house and this caption: "Back to the city and my spot."

In an interview with mid-day last month, Arjun had said that he and Gabriella moved to his Karjat house when the lockdown was imposed for the safety of their son Arik. However, he added, he remained in constant touch with Mahikaa and Myra, who stay with their mother in Mumbai: "They are doing their work online, and I am constantly chatting with them," he said.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades began dating in 2018 after meeting through common friends. In the recent past, they trended a great deal for sharing glimpses of their chilled out life in Karjat.