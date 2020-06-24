Arjun Rampal Wishes For Daughter Myra's Birthday To Be Filled With Ice Cream And Other Treats

Arjun Rampal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal's birthday wish for his daughter Myra is pure dad goals. The actor, on Wednesday, made his younger daughter's day special by sharing a really sweet greeting for her on social media. He posted a picture collage comprising several photos of himself and his daughters, including Mahikaa, and wrote: "Happy birthday, my Mypie. May you enjoy today and the rest of the year more than ice cream, painting, riding, babysitting, animal-loving and macaroni and cheese. Of course, you will get all of the above... Happy birthday, Myra." In the photographs, Myra can be seen chilling and spending quality time with her dad, sister and a friend.

Mahikaa and Myra are Arjun Rampal's daughters with his estranged wife Mehr Jesia, a former supermodel.

Take a look at Arjun Rampal's birthday wish for his daughter here:

Arjun Rampal now lives with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their little son Arik in Mumbai. The actor, on Father's Day, shared an adorable photo of his daughters playing with his son in their apartment. He also wrote a touching message for them: "You guys make my life and me. Just pure gratitude. It's good to be a dad." Aww, isn't that cute?

Arjun Rampal, who started his career as a model, has featured in a number of films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. He was last seen in J P Dutta's Paltan, which also featured Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan.