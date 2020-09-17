On Arjun Rampal's 'Quarantine Body' Post, Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Left This Comment

Arjun Rampal shared this image. (courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal, who posts pictures from his fitness routine on social media every now-and-then, shared a shirtless picture of himself on the photograph sharing application on Thursday morning. The actor captioned his post: "Work in progress" and added the hashtag #quarantinebody." Arjun's Instafam was quite impressed with his post and the many comments from fans prove that. Other than the actor's fans, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades also left a comment on the post. She wrote:"pleasure." Actor Arunoday Singh commented: "Love that your 'work in progress', is most people's goal. More power." Check out Arjun Rampal's post here:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella, who welcomed a son named Arik together, last year, celebrated his first birthday in July. Arjun Rampal posted a set of super cute pictures of Arik on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday my boy."

Gabriella wished her son on his birthday by posting images of him on her Instagram profile and she captioned it: "Happy 1 to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me joy and purpose beyond what I could have ever imagined. Grateful to watch you become a little human... you are so loved and we are so lucky."

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, is also a designer. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. In terms of work, Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call and his last film release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his estranged wife and supermodel Mehr Jesia.