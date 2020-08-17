Pic: Arjun Rampal's 'Incognito Monsoon Walk' With Son Arik And Daughter Mahikaa

Arjun Rampal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

One of the best ways to enjoy the monsoon is taking a long walk and Arjun Rampal knows it very well. The actor stepped out on Sunday to enjoy the monsoon with his son Arik and daughter Mahikaa. He posted a picture of himself and Arik - clicked by Mahikaa - in which the father-son duo can be seen wearing masks as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the photo, Arjun can be seen sporting a white t-shirt, grey shorts and a pair of olive-green shoes while the little munchkin can be seen sitting in a stroller. The sea in the background looks mesmerising. Sharing the picture, the actor captioned his post like this: "Moonson walk. Incognito. Perfect. Photography Mahikaa Rampal. #monsoon."

Arjun Rampal currently lives with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik in Mumbai. Mahikaa and Myra are his daughters with his ex-wife, former model Mehr Jesia.

On Independence Day, Arjun Rampal wished his fans by posting this beyond adorable photo of Arik. "Happy Independence Day to all my Indian brothers and sisters. This year has been truly telling on how valuable freedom really is," he captioned the post.

Arjun has been sharing glimpses of his happy family time on social media. Remember his Raksha Bandhan post? He shared a beautiful picture of himself and his children celebrating the festival with zest.

In terms of work, Arjun Rampal was last seen in J P Dutta's Paltan, which also featured Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan. He has starred in several films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.