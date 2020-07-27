Gabriella Demetriades Left This Comment On Pic Of Arjun Rampal And Little Son Arik

Arjun Rampal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal's latest picture with his little son Arik is all about "pure love." The actor, who is currently living with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their 1-year-old son in Mumbai, showed his fans "what pure love looks like" and we couldn't agree more with him. In the monochrome picture, Arjun Rampal can be seen holding his little bundle of joy tightly in his arms. The father-son duo look adorable in the picture. Instagramming the photo, Arjun wrote: "Wonder what pure love looks like? Well, here you go... #homie #buddy." Reacting to the post, Gabriella Demetriades dropped a black heart in the comments section.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades recently celebrated Arik's first birthday on July 18. On the occasion, the duo filled their Instagram feeds with adorable pictures of the little munchkin. "On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my Insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday, my boy," Arjun captioned his post while Gabriella wrote this on her birthday-special post for her baby: "Happy 1 to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me joy and purpose beyond what I could have ever imagined. Grateful to watch you become a little human... you are so loved and we are so lucky."

Arjun Rampal was last seen in J P Dutta's Paltan, which also featured Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan. He has featured in a number of films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has not announced his next project yet.