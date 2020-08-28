Arjun Rampal Shares Adorable Pics Of 'Snuggle Bunnies' Gabriella Demetriades And Arik

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gabriellademetriades )

Highlights Gabriella Demetriades also shared some similar pictures on Instagram

"Weekend started early!" she wrote

"Couch party," she added

For Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, the "weekend started early" on Friday. The couple, on their respective social media profiles, shared glimpses of their "couch party" and we bet the pictures will cheer you up. The photos, clicked by Arjun Rampal, feature "snuggle bunnies" Gabriella and Arik, the couple's son, having a lot of fun on a couch. Sharing the photos, Arjun Rampal wrote: "Bringing on the weekend...snuggle bunnies" and accompanied his post with hashtags like #fridaymood and #myphotography. Gabriella Demetriades posted the pictures with this caption: "Weekend started early! #partytime #couchparty #snugglebuddy. Photography by daddy Arjun Rampal."

Check out the super adorable photos of Gabriella Demetriades and Arik:

Last month, Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades celebrated Arik's first birthday. The little munchkin was born on July 18 in 2019. "On Arik's first birthday, it's time to share his love with my Insta family. Thank you all for your patience and all the love you have poured upon us. Meet the little Rampal. Arik. Happy birthday, my boy," Arjun wrote in his birthday note while Gabriella wished her baby like this: "Happy 1 to the love of my life. Thank you for giving me joy and purpose beyond what I could have ever imagined. Grateful to watch you become a little human... you are so loved and we are so lucky."

Arjun Rampal was previously married to former model Mehr Jesia, with whom he has two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra.

The actor was last seen in J P Dutta's Paltan, co-starring Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Harshvardhan Rane, Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan. He has starred in several films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.