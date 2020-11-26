Gabriella Demetriades' Birthday Wish For Arjun Rampal Gets A Little Prince Twist

Gabriella and Arjun in a loved-up photo (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Arjun Rampal's birthday got a little bit more special with Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram post. Arjun Rampal is celebrating his 48th birthday today and what better way to start the celebrations than a heart-warming message from Gabriella. "Happy birthday to my favourite. You are so loved, and so strong. The best is yet to come," Gabriella wrote for Arjun Rampal. She also complied a bunch of photos, featuring Arjun and with son Arik and daughters Mahikaa and Myra. Gabriella added a magical touch to her post with a quote attributed to Antoine de Saint-Exupery's The Little Prince: "Here is my secret, it is very simple. It is only with the heart that one can see rightly. What is essential is invisible to the eye."

Here's how Gabriella Demetriades made Arjun Rampal's birthday special.

In April, Arjun Rampal wished Gabriella on her birthday with the sweetest message ever: "Happy birthday, my beautiful Jaan. We celebrate today a little and a big one very soon. Love you." The couple were staying in their farmhouse in Karjat, a hill town some 60 kms from Mumbai.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, who began dating in July 2018, celebrated their anniversary by exchanging loved-up social media greetings this year.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child, son Arik, in July 2019. Mahikaa and Myra are Arjun Rampal's daughters with his former wife Mehr Jesia. Gabriella is a South African model and designer, who owns the fashion label Deme Love. Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. His last Bollywood film is Paltan.