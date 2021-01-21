Arjun Rampal Working-Out With One-Year-Old Son Arik Has Gabriella Demetriades' Heart

Arjun Rampal with son Arik (courtesy rampal72)

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' son is quite a fitness enthusiast in the making. Every now and then, Arjun Rampal trends for his work-out posts and he just added one more to the list. But what makes his latest Instagram entry interesting is the pint-sized partner who joined him in the gym. In the video, Arjun can be seen cheering on his one-year-old son Arik, who adorably can be seen playing around with gym gear. "Starting young," Arjun captioned his post on behalf of Arik, who apparently is equivalent to a little version of the superhero Iron Man. Gabriella Demetriades reacted to the video of father-son shenanigans with a blue heart.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, who began dating in July 2018, celebrated their anniversary by exchanging loved-up social media greetings this year. The couple welcomed their first child, son Arik, in July 2019. On Christmas, Arjun shared this post, filled with moments featuring Arik: "Lots of cake, too much food, but always the best part is always the company... had a special time on this special day. Happy Birthday, Jesus. Joy to the world that's my wish this Christmas."

Arjun Rampal once also described Arik as "mini me."

Meanwhile, here's how much of a fitness freak Arjun Rampal is:

Arjun Rampal is also a parent to Mahikaa and Myra, who are the actor's daughters with his former wife Mehr Jesia. Gabriella is a South African model and designer, who owns the fashion label Deme Love. Arjun Rampal was last seen in the web-series The Final Call. His last Bollywood film is Paltan.