Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Shares Before-After Pregnancy Pics Post Massive Weight Loss

Arjun Rampal shared this picture. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Highlights Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first child on July 18 The couple named their baby boy Arik Rampal Gabriella shared pictures from her postpartum period on Instagram

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child earlier this month and now, 11 days after giving birth to a baby boy, Gabriella shared pictures on her Instagram stories showing her amazing body transformation in her postpartum period. Going by the pictures, it appears that Gabriella has lost a lot of weight and she credits her new look to continuous workout sessions. In the first photo, Gabriella shared a picture of herself one week before her delivery and said that she never quit exercising throughout her pregnancy. "So this was me 3 weeks ago... A week before giving birth to my beautiful boy (almost 10 pounds of him) I had picked up 21 kgs in the 9th month of pregnancy. This seems like a story everyone wants to hear. It was not easy to watch my body go through that, however, I trusted the process," she wrote.

"I continued working out, not perhaps the same level of training I was used to but I worked out almost 5 days a week. I ate what I wanted but in moderation and I rested when my body told me to," Gabriella further wrote in her post.

Check out her first Instagram story here:

A screenshot of Gabriella's Instagram story.

On her second Instagram story, Gabriella Demetriades stated how she was least bothered about her looks after her delivery and gave priority to her feelings. "I am blessed and grateful to have had a natural delivery and I have to say, the body is an amazing thing. I watched as I brought life into this world and I couldn't care less about what I looked like doing it. We care so much about how we look and little about how we actually feel. 21 Kgs heavier and I never felt better. All I really cared about is that my baby was happy and healthy. But now, I'm on the road to getting my old self back. I get asked all the time what my regime is, what I'm eating. What I'm doing."

A screenshot of Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram story.

In the last picture of her transformation, Gabriella Instagrammed a picture of her lean body and wrote: "This photo was taken 11 days after delivery. It's a long way from where it was but the body is an amazing thing. All I can say it, don't stop your regime during pregnancy. Move, eat well and treat yourself every now and again. Prenatal yoga really helped keep my pelvic floor strong. Also remember everyone is different and all good things do take time, so be patient with your body and your mind."

A screenshot of Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram story.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first child on July 18 at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, named their little bundle of joy Arik Rampal. Announcing the name, Arjun Rampal shared an adorable post on Instagram and wrote: "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal."

Arjun and Gabriella have been dating for over a year now. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to renowned model Mehr Jesia. The couple filed for divorce last year. Arjun has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 14 - with his estranged wife Mehr.

