Arjun Rampal And Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Announce Baby Boy's Name: 'Say Hello To Arik Rampal'

Arjun Rampal Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: rampal72 )

Highlights Arjun Rampal shared an adorable post for his newborn son He shared a photo of baby boy holding his finger "Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives," he wrote

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed their first child earlier this month, have named their newborn son Arik Rampal. Arjun Rampal announced the name in an adorable post alongside a picture of the baby holding onto his hand. Sharing the picture, Arjun Rampal captioned it: "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal. #ArikRampal." Gabriella Demetriades responded to Arjun Rampal's post by dropping several heart-shaped emojis in the comments section. Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their first child on July 18 at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

Now, take a look at the post, in which Arjun Rampal announced his baby's name:

On Friday, Gabriella Demetriades shared a heart-melting photograph of her little bundle of joy and said that she is "tired" but also in "love." Sharing a photograph of herself holding her son, Gabriella wrote: ""Tired but in love".

Gabriella Demetriades Instagrammed this picture.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for over a year now. They have made appearances on several occasions together. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to renowned model Mehr Jesia and after a married life of 20 years, the couple filed for divorce last year. Arjun has two daughters - Mahikaa, 17, and Myra, 14 - with his estranged wife Mehr.

On the work front, Arun Rampal's last film was JP Dutta-directed Paltan. He was also seen in the web-series The Final Call. Gabriella Demetriades has worked in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable and the Telugu film Oopiri.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.