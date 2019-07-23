Pic: When Arjun Rampal Held His Newborn Son's Hand For The First Time

Arjun Rampal took his son home on Sunday.

Highlights Arjun and Gabriella brought their baby home over the weekend Arjun Rampal hasn't shared his son's name with his fans yet Arjun Rampal was last seen in Paltan

Arjun Rampal's heart melted when his newborn son held his hand, a picture of which the 46-year-old actor shared on his Instagram story. Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child together last week and they brought him home over the weekend. Arjun Rampal shared a picture of his meeting with his son on the day he was born (the Instagram post was time stamped July 18), which he captioned, "Uffffff" along with several heart emoticons. Before Arjun, Gabriella shared a picture of the Rock On!! actor holding his son on her Instagram story without any caption.

Here's a screenshot of Arjun Rampal's post:

A screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

And this is what Gabriella Demetriades posted over the weekend:

A screenshot of Gabriella's Instagram story.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades haven't shared the name of their son with their fans yet. Gabriella gave birth to the baby in Mumbai's Hinduja hospital where she was well looked after by her parents and Arjun's daughters Mahikaa, 17 and Myra, 14 (from his estranged wife Mehr Jesia). Arjun Rampal was married to model Mehr Jesia for 20 years and they filed for divorce last year.

Here are pictures of Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades taking their baby home:

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella outside the hospital

Arjun Rampal was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs

On the work front, the Arjun Rampal's last big release was the 2018 film Paltan, directed by JP Dutta. He was also seen in the web-series The Final Call. Gabriella Demetriades is a South African model and actress, who has featured in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable and the Telugu film Oopiri.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.