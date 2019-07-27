Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Shares Motherhood Experience: 'Tired But In Love'

Gabriella Demetriades with her newborn son. (Image courtesy: gabriellademetriades)

New mum Gabriella Demetriades, who welcomed her first baby with actor Arjun Rampal earlier this month, shared her nascent motherhood experience on social media by sharing a picture of herself with her baby and saying, "tired but in love." Gabriella Demetriades, who is a South African actress and model, shared a picture of Arjun Rampal with their baby before this on her Instagram story, which also trended for days. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades have been dating for over a year now. The actor was earlier married to model Mehr Jesia and they filed for divorce in 2018.

Take a look at Gabriella Demetriades' latest Instagram update here:

A screenshot of Gabriella Demetriades' Instagram story. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades became parents to a baby boy on July 18 and the couple brought their little bundle of joy home a few days later. When in the hospital, Gabriella Demetriades was well looked after by Arjun Rampal and his daughters Mahikaa and Myra (with estranged wife Mehr Jesia).

Earlier this week, Arjun Rampal shared a throwback picture from his childhood album and captioned it, "I wonder if he looks like me????? #throwbackmanydecades lol." Here's the post:

Here's the aforementioned picture of Arjun Rampal and his son, shared by Gabriella Demetriades:

A screenshot of Gabriella's Instagram story.

On the work front, Arun Rampal's last film was JP Dutta-directed Paltan while he was also seen in the web-series The Final Call. Gabriella Demetriades has featured in the Bollywood film Sonali Cable and the Telugu film Oopiri.

