Ariana Grande Marries Dalton Gomez In A 'Tiny And Intimate' Ceremony: Report

Pop singer Ariana Grande, who had announced her engagement to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez in December, is now married to the real estate agent. According to PEOPLE magazine, the couple got married in a "tiny and intimate" ceremony that comprised of less than 20 people. "It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," a source told PEOPLE. According to reports, the wedding took place in Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's home in California's Montecito. "Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house," the source said.

The 7 Rings singer's wedding comes just months after she announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez in December last year. Back in December, Ariana Grande had shared series of pictures of herself with Dalton on Instagram. In the pictures, she can be seen showing off her diamond ring. "Forever n then some," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at pictures here:

Ariana Grande started dating Dalton Gomez in January 2020. The couple later moved in together in the Positions singer's California house. They spent the quarantine time together and made their relationship official with an appearance in the song Stuck With U. Ariana Grande has sung the song with Justin Bieber.

Ariana Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davison. The engagement took place in 2018 but it broke off after five months. The 27-year-old singer was also in a relationship with rapper Mac Miller earlier. Mac Miller died of drug overdose four months after their split in 2018.